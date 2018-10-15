How to get a duplicate Voter ID card

For Quick Alerts
You know how important a Voter ID card is. However there is a chance that it could be misplaced or damaged. What do you to get a duplicate Voter ID. We provide you the step by step details.
There are two ways in which you can get a duplicate Voter ID card. You can either get it through the offline or online mode.
Offline mode:
- Visit the electoral office nearest to you and collect a copy of Form EPIC-002 which is the application form for a duplicate voter ID card.
- Fill in the form with relevant details such as name, address, Voter ID card details etc.
- Attach the supporting documents and submit at the electoral office.
- After successful verification, the duplicate Voter ID will be issued.
- Once your card is ready, you will be notified and you can collect the same in person.
Online mode:
- Go to the website of your state's Chief Electoral Officer.
- Download a copy of Form EPIC-002
- Fill in the form and attach the documents mentioned in the form such as FIR copy, proof of address and identification proof.
- Submit the form to your local electoral officer.
- You will be given a reference number
- You can track the status on the website using the reference number
- Your application will be processed and on successful verification, you will be notified.
- You can collect the duplicate Voter ID from the electoral office.
When can you apply for duplicate Voter ID:
- If you have misplaced the Voter ID card
- In case of theft
- In case the card is torn or mutilated