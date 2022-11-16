How to dump a body and best choppers to cut it in pieces: Aftab's google searches after the murder

New Delhi, Nov 16: After strangling Shraddha Walker to death, Aftab Ameen Poonawala was scared of being caught and so he googled ways to dispose of the body and even searched for an appropriate chopper to cut the body in pieces. These chilling details have been reportedly shared by none other than the accused himself.

"I was scared as I knew that if I dumped the body somewhere, I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse any suspicion. I also searched the internet on what kind of chopper would I have to use to piece the body," ANI quoted sources in the Delhi Police department as saying.

Was the murder pre-planned?

Looking at his confession, it becomes clear that Aftab had plans to kill her well before he strangled her to death. In fact, a week before he murdered her, he had made up his mind to kill her. "More than a week before the murder (18 May), I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later," he reportedly told the cops.

He said that most of their fights happened because Shraddha had trust issues with him. "I often had to talk to someone over the phone. However, she would doubt my commitment to the relationship every time she caught me speaking over on the phone. She used to get very angry," he said.

The Brutal Murder

On May 18, they had a similar fight that eventually led Aftab to strangle her. After killing her, he allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a new 300-litre fridge to store it and disposed it piece by by piece for the next 18 days.

By his own confession, he is a fan of crime web series and this helped him to dump her body. "I am fond of watching web series and serials on crime and it was while watchig these shows that I came up with ideas on preserving the body parts and keep Shraddha alive in the eyes of her family and friends. It was to pre-empt any doubts or suspicions on her whereabouts that I kept posting on Shradhha's Instagram profile after the murder. I did it all by myself," the accused told the cops.

Some sources have claimed earlier that he took inspiration from the English web series 'The Dexter' over disposing the dead body.

Background

Aftab met Shraddha Walker from a dating app in 2019 in Maharashtra. They moved to Delhi although her parents were against the relationship.

She had cut off all the links with her parents after opted for a live-in relationship with Aftab.