How to download Union Budget 2022

    New Delhi, Feb 01: When the Union Budget went paperless last year due to the ongoing COVIDS-19 pandemic, an app was launched. You can download the Union Budget from the mobile app.

    The mobile app will give you access to 14 Union Budget documents that include the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement known as the Budget, Demand for Grants, Finance Bill among others.

    The mobile app is available both in Hindi and English and it can be downloaded on the Union Budget Web Portal, www.indianbudget.gov.in. The budget document will also be available on the same portal.

    There are plenty of expectation from the Union Budget 2022. There is a demand to revise upward significantly the 80C education available up to Rs 15 lakh. Demands have also been made to make the optional concessionary tax regime more acceptable and raise the threshold Rs 15 lakh income for laying peal 30 per cent rate.

