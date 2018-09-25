  • search

How to download TSPSC VRO exam 2018 answer keys

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Sep 25: The TSPSC VRO exam 2018 answer keys have been released. You can download the same on the official website.

    The TSPSC had conducted the Village Revenue Officer exam on September 16 and the OMR sheet for the same was released on September 21, 2018.

    There are 700 vacancies to be filled in the VRO department of the state government. Notification in this regard was released in June and the application process was conducted from June 8 to July 2, 2018. The answer keys are available on tspsc.gov.in.

    How to download TSPSC VRO exam 2018 answer keys:

    • Go to tspsc.gov.in
    • Click on the first link "Website", a new page will appear on your screen
    • Look for the "What's New" section, given there in the middle of the page
    • Click on the first link that reads: "PRELIMINARY KEY - VILLAGE REVENUE OFFICER IN REVENUE DEPARTMENT NOTIFIED VIDE COMMISSION NOTFN NO.13/2018"
    • A four-page answer keys will open in PDF format
    • Match your answers with the key, and raise objections, if any
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    telangana answer key

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 6:24 [IST]
