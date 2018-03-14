How to download JEE Main 2018 Admit card

The JEE Main 2018 Admit card has been released. The details are available on the official website.

The offline (pen and paper mode) examination will be held on April 8 while the offline (computer based) exam will be held on April 15, 2018. JEE Main is a vital exam for candidates as it will pave the way for entrance in premier institutes such as IITs and NITs. JEE Main scores are used as the basis for admission into institutes with technical sources funded by the centre. More details are available on www.jeemain.nic.in.

How to down JEE Main 2018 Admit Card:

Go to www.jeemain.nic.in

Click on the link 'Download Admit Card of JEE (Main) 2017'

Enter login details such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

Submit

Download admit card

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day