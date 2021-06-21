Coronavirus: Nearly 3,00,000 COVID-19 vaccines available for 18-44 age group in Delhi: AAP MLA

Sputnik V roll out delayed for some days in Delhi

Free vaccines for all 18+ from Monday: All you need to know

How to download COVID vaccine certificate online using CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker, Umang app

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 21: As a preparedness measure to counter a third wave of COVID-19, the government has allowed vaccination for all above the age of 18 from today, as per the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All above 18 years can now 'walk-in' to the nearest vaccination centre wherein the vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination.

Many experts have said that an aggressive, liberalised vaccination program is key to preventing another surge of COVID-19, warning that pandemics often persist for years presenting in-surges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again said that vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against coronavirus and has urged more and more people to get vaccinated.

How to make correction in COVID vaccine certificate

After the catastrophic second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the vaccination drive for COVID-19 is going in full gear in India.

Currently, there are three COVID-19 vaccines available in India: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V.

So, once you get vaccinated, the government issues a Vaccination Certificate that confirms a person has been inoculated.

What is a Vaccination Certificate?

A vaccination certificate is an official document issued by Government of India, that proves you have been vaccinated, soon after you take your first jab.

The certificate includes all the basic details of the beneficiary like name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination. The name of the vaccine, date of receiving the first dose, next due date, location at which the person got vaccinated will also be included.

You can download these vaccination COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate online from the below apps

CoWIN UMANG Digi-locker Aarogya Setu

How to Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate from CoWin?

Go to the official website of CoWin https://www.cowin.gov.in/ Now click on the Sign In/Register button Login using your registered mobile number Enter OTP received on your registered mobile number If you are vaccinated, there will be a Certificate tab under your name Click on the download button and save your vaccination certificate

How to Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate from Aarogya Setu app?

Open Aarogya Setu app on your phone

Sign In using your registered mobile number

Now click on the CoWin tab

Click on the Vaccination Certificate option

Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID

Download your vaccine certificate and save a copy

How to Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate from Digilocker app?

Open the Digilocker app on your phone

Register on the app using personal details like name, address, and Aadhaar number

Go to the Health section

Click on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,

Select the Vaccine Certificate option

Enter your 13-digit reference ID

Download the vaccine certificate

How to download COVID vaccination certificate using Umang app

Download Umang app

Click on CoWIN in the 'What's New section'

Click on 'Download Vaccination Certificate'

Register/ login using the registered mobile number and OTP

Confirm beneficiary name in the tab

Download the vaccine certificate

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 14:22 [IST]