How to check SCTEVT results, step by step guide

The SCTEVT results have been declared. The results declared by the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTEVC), Odisha is available on the official website.

The diploma results of 1st semester winter2017 regular, 1st semester winter-2017 ex-regular and 6th semester winter-2017 ex-regular exams have been declared.

The State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training is managing the Diploma & ITI colleges in the state & provides technical trained manpower in various fields of Engineering & Technology conducting the examination, evaluation & publishing results of all colleges are the sole responsibility of SCTE&VT. The results are available on sctevtodisha.nic.in.

How to check SCTEVT Results:

Go to sctevtodisha.nic.in

Click on the results link given on the homepage

On next page click on the results you are searching for

Enter required details

View your results

Download your results

Take a printout

