The MPPSC state service prelims 2018 exam results have been declared and here are the steps on how to check it. The results are available on the official website.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had conducted written exam for state service and state forest service on February 18 for 298 posts.

Exams will be held in three rounds- prelims, mains and interview. The application process had begun in December last year. Thousands of candidates applied for over 100 vacancies in a number of government departments. Those candidates, who have qualified will have to upload relevant documents from May 1 -31. The results are available on mppsc.nic.in.

How to check MPPSC state service prelims 2018 exam results:

Go to mppsc.nic.in

Click on Result - State Service Preliminary Examination 2018

Click on the link for the results

Scroll down the PDF and check result

Download your results

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day