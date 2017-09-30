How this Hyderabad qazi solemnized 200 weddings without Wakf board's certificate

The Hyderabad police who have arrested foreign nationals in connection with 'child bride for sale' racket has alleged that a qazi used fake certificates to solemnize illegal marriages. The number of marriages he solemnized, including those involving minor girls, stands at a whopping 200.

The Hyderabad police are questioning Ali Abdullah Rafai over using fake Siyahnamas (marriage forms) to solemnize marriages. A qazi from Mumbai, Farid Ahmed Khan, is also being interrogated for following a similar modus operandi and being an associate of the accused qazi.

The police have so far arrested three qazis and have found that the Waqf Board had not issued a single Siyahnama to Rafai since 2014. He has, however, solemnized 200 marriages, including those of minor girls to Arab nationals. Marriages have taken place using fake certificates not authorized by the Wakf board in the last two years. Officials probing the racket told the media on Friday that when they contacted the Waqf Board authorities to ascertain the authenticity of the Siyahnamas issued by Rafai for the marriages, the board claimed that they had not supplied a single Siyahnama to him since 2014. The board however, claimed that the certificates may have been what was issued to Rafai's father, who was also a qazi, before he passed away.

Officials were also told that the qazi in question, Rafai was even suspended from his post but had moved the High court against the order which is currently pending. The Wakf board even claimed that the qazi did not have the permission to perform the duties and hence Siyahnamas were not given to him.

The police, who are having a tough time communicating with the accused in the same, have sought the help of Waqf Board's Nasirul Qazath, supervisor of qazis, and two Waqf Board employees who are experts in Arabic. Wakf board members are helping the police search and understand documents from Rafai's room, most of which are in Arabic.

OneIndia News