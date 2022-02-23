YouTube
    How Priyanka Gandhi-BJP workers greeted one another during election campaign [Viral Video]

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Priyanka Gandhi might have been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and its policies, but it has not prevented her from greeting the workers of the saffron party when she came across them.

    During an election campaign in Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Priyanka and the BJP workers crossed their paths. To everyone's surprise, Gandhi and the supporters of the saffron party greeted each other.

    In fact, Priyanka was seen shaking hands with all smiles on her face. This pleasant gesture has now become the talk of the town on the internet as the clip went viral on social media sites.

    Check out the viral video here:

    However, this is not the first time where Priyanka and BJP workers have come face-to-face during the election campaign. Earlier during her roadshow in Aligarh, she had extended greetings to the BJP workers, who raised PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath's slogans, and handed them the manifesto of the Congress.

    Similarly, she had waved her hands at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party workers, recently when they came face-to-face during a campaign.

    Meanwhile, The polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections started in 59 constituencies at 7 am on Wednesday. In this phase, the fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today.

    Till 9 pm, the state witnessed 9.10 per cent voters turnout.

