How not to mess with cobras: A Karnataka man gets bitten by snake as stunt goes wrong [Viral Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Mar 17: A Karnataka man narrowly escapes death after his attempt to play with cobras went wrong. The incident occurred in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and the video of the mishap has now gone viral.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has shared the clip of the incident on Twitter and called it a "horrific way" of handling cobras. He wrote, "This is just horrific way of handling cobras... The snake considers the movements as threats and follow the movement. At times, the response can be fatal."

What's in the Clip?

In the trending video, the man is seen doing a stunt with three cobras. He pulls the tails of the cobras and tries to play around the serpents. However, one among the three reacted aggressively and bit his knee. The shocked man tried to pull it away but it refused to let it go, easily.

A follower of Susanta Nanda responded to the video that the man was out of danger as he was treated within an hour after the attack. "Incident happened in Karnataka, this man have been bitten by cobra due to mishandling & he in under treatment & out of Danger bcz he got treatment within 1 hr after bite But the portion of the bite is very severe cobra,Krait,Russell viper are venomous snakes so make some distance," the person wrote.

Priyanka Kadam, President and Founder of Snakebite Healing and Education Society, revealed that his name is Maaz Sayed and he is recuperating in the hospital. Reportedly, he received 46 vials of anti-venom.

Initially, she wanted him to be booked for "putting up content which is clearly an abuse of wildlife", but later changed her stand stating an expert should guide him. "An expert can perhaps try guiding him. He wasn't arrogant. Spoke respectfully. He is still unwell. Will connect with him once he fully recovers," she wrote.