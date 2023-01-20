How new Parliament building will look from inside? Check photos

Bhagavad Gita in NCERT textbooks, Sanskrit 'shlokas' to be taught for class 6-12th students

New Delhi, Jan 20: The government has released the pictures of the brand new Parliament building, the interior and the premises, which is scheduled to be ready by the end of January. The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

Revamping the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

"The new Parliament building will be ready by the end of this month. The internal finishing work is going on at a very fast pace," PTI reported quoting sources.

The construction work had begun two years ago.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in November last year that it was up to the government to make the select the date of the building's inauguration.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The original deadline to complete the project was November last year.

The President will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament in the existing building, as the new Parliament building is still under construction.

"During Budget Session, the Hon'ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted.

The Budget Session of Parliament commences on January 31 and the first leg will go on till February 13. The Parliament will reconvene on March 13 and go on till April 6.

