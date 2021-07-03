How MPs spent on their 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign

Average expenditure:

Based on the election expense declarations of 538 MPs from Lok Sabha 2019 to the ECI, the average amount of money spent by them in the elections is Rs 50.84 lakhs, which is 73% of the expense limit.

Expense on Public Meeting, Rally, and Processions with Star Campaigners:

Out of the 538 MPs analysed, 470 (87%) MPs have declared that they have spent funds on public meetings, processions etc. With star campaigners and 68 (13%) MPs have declared that they have not spent any funds on public meetings, processions etc. with star campaigners. Out of the 538 MPs analysed, 531 (99%) MPs have declared that they have spent funds on public meetings, processions etc. Without star campaigners and 6 (1%) MPs have declared that they have not spent any funds on public meetings, processions etc. without star campaigners.

Expense on Campaigning through electronic/print media:

418(78%) MPs have declared that they have spent funds on campaigning through electronic/print media and 120 (22%) MPs have declared that they have not spent any funds on campaigning through electronic/print media.

Expense on Campaign Workers:

460(86%) MPs have declared that they have spent funds on campaign workers and 78 (14%) MPs have declared that they have not spent any funds on campaign workers.

Expense on Campaign Materials:

453(84%) MPs have declared that they have spent funds on campaign materials and 85(16%) MPs have declared that they have not spent any funds on campaign materials.

Expense on Campaign Vehicles:

534(99%) MPs have declared that they have spent funds on campaign vehicles and 4(1%) MPs have declared that they have not spent funds on campaign vehicles.

Expense on Publishing of Declaration Regarding Criminal Cases:

128(24%) MPs have declared that they have spent funds on publishing of declaration regarding criminal cases and 410(76%) MPs have declared that they have not spent funds on publishing of declaration regarding criminal cases.

Percentage break-down of funds received by MPs:

Out of the total funds received by MPs, 63% funds were raised from political parties, 18% were raised by MPs themselves and 19% funds were raised from other sources. Out of the 538 MPs analysed, 444 (83%) MPs have declared that they have received funds from political parties and 94 (17%) MPs have declared that they have not received any funds from political parties.

MPs Who Raised Funds through any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation etc:

Out of the 538 MPs analysed, 306 (57%) MPs have declared that they have received funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation etc. and 232(43%) MPs have declared that they have not received any funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation etc.

Self-funds used for election campaign:

Out of the 538 MPs analysed, 490(91%) MPs have declared that they have used their own funds for their election campaign and 48(9%) MPs have declared that they have not used any of their own funds for their election campaign

Average funds raised from Political Parties (Party-wise):

On an average a MP from BJP raised 73.57% of his/her election expense funds from the political party.

Similarly, a MP from INC raised 56.88% of his/her election expense funds from the political party, an DMK MP raised 85.23%, a AITC MP raised 46.57%, a YSRCP MP raised only 1.46%, a SHS MP raised 47.80% and an JD(U) MP raised 67.66% of their election expense funds from the political party.

Average funds raised through any person/company/firm/associations/body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation etc (Party-wise:

On an average a MP from BJP raised 12.52% of his/her election expense funds from any person/company/firm/associations/body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation. Similarly, a MP from INC raised 30.04% of his/her election expense funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation, an DMK MP raised 7.72%, a AITC MP raised 36.87%, an YSRCP MP raised 31.32%, 1 SHS MP raised 27.60% and a JD(U) MP raised 15.64% of their election expense funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation.

Average self-funds used (Party-wise):

On an average a MP from BJP raised 14.28% of his/her election expense funds from their own self funds. Similarly, a MP from INC raised 13.17% of his/her election expense funds from their own self funds, a DMK MP raised 7.04%, a AITC MP raised 16.55%, a YSRCP MP raised 67.10%, a SHS MP raised 24.58% and a JD(U) MP raised 16.69% of their election expense funds from their own self funds.