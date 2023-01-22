How many seats will BJP win from UP in next Lok Sabha poll? Here's what Akhilesh Yadav says

One who wants to serve country will never become Agniveer: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Saffron party's national leader should visit two medical colleges to understand how many seats will the BJP win, Yadav said.

Lucknow, Jan 22: The BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha elections in the next general polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav predicted on Sunday.

"BJP is baar ho sakta hai saari 80 seats haar jaaye (BJP might taste defeat in all 80 seats)," PTI quoted Yadav as saying. "The party that claimed to rule for decades -- its leader said that it will be there for (the next) 50 years -- is now counting its days. Its national president should visit two medical colleges in the state and he will understand how many seats they are going to win," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

He also asked the saffron party to pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore and a government job to families of custodial death victims. "The BJP practises discrimination. Will it pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore financial help and a government job to the family of Balwant Singh? It should pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore financial assistance and a government job in custodial death cases to the families concerned," Yadav said.

Balwant Singh (27), a businessman, died in police custody in Kanpur on the intervening night of December 12 and 13. His post-mortem report revealed that he had about 24 ante-mortem injuries, including on the chest, face, thighs, legs, hands and soles. Yadav also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over investments in the state.

"They were claiming to bring in investments from London and New York. Now, they are bringing investment from the districts. Who are they fooling? "They are visiting (other) states, which are already running their own (investment) programmes, for investments. They are just fooling people," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh BJP working committee meeting on Sunday passed a condolence motion over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and former governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 16:28 [IST]