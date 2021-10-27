How many pregnant women in Kerala have died due to Covid-19? Health Minister Veena Geroge reveals

Can I have the Covid-19 vaccine if I'm pregnant? Here's what govt says

oi-Prakash KL

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said that a total of 41 pregnant women had died due to Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

Responding to a question raised by Congress legislator T J Vinod, Veena George claimed, "As per the figures reported from the districts, 41 pregnant women have succumbed to the disease in the state. Besides, 149 patients affected with the viral infection have committed suicide,"

Replying to another query by Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Congress), the Health Minister said that it appears like there was no difference in the report of the recent seroprevalence scientific study conducted by the state health department and the similar surveys by the ICMR.

The seropositivity rate in Kerala was 0.33 percent, 0.88 percent and 11.6 percent in May, August, and December in 2020 respectively and 44.4 percent in May 2021, she said while referring to the ICMR study report.

"It has risen to 82.61 per cent when the state conducted the seroprevalence study during the August-September this year."

As per the study, the larger section of people in Kerala attained the resistance power against Covid-19 while pointing out that 17 percent of the total population was still prone to the pandemic, Veena George said.

At 93.3 percent, the coastal people have the highest seroprevalence rate, among various categories of people who have received two doses of vaccine, she said. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 14:37 [IST]