How many legislators Eknath Shinde needs to avoid anti-defection law

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 21: In a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with several party's MLAs, has gone untraceable. Reports initially said at least 12 MLAs were with Shinde in a hotel in Surat but, the number is growing with recent updates saying around 26 leaders are with Shinde.

There are speculations that Eknath Shinde may float his own party or ask Uddhav Thackeray to ally with BJP. The Shiv Sena however put out an optimistic front and said that their leader Eknath Shinde is holed with 26 MLAs at a resort would return to the party.

Meanwhile the names of the 26 MLAs who are believed to be with Shinde are out. They are Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kalyankar Prakash Anandrao Abitkar, Eknash Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Pandurang, Srinivas Onega, Mahesh Shinde, Sanjay Raimulkar, Vishwanath Bhoer Sandipan Rao Bhumre, Shantaram More, Ramesh Bornare, Anil Babar, Chinmanrao Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Mahendra Dalvi, Shahaji Patil, Pradeep Jaiswal, Mahendra Thorve, Kishore Patil, Gyanraj Chowgule, Balaji Kinikar, Bharatshet Gogavale, Sanjay Gaikwad and Suhas Kande.

The disqualification of MLAs or MPs takes place under the Anti Defection Law, which was introduced to stop the 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Rama syndrome.

What is the anti-defection law:

In the year 1985, the Tenth Schedule was introduced in the Constitution, by which legislators could be disqualified on grounds of defection. A member is deemed to be defected if he either voluntarily gives up the membership of his party or disobeys the directives of the party on a vote. A member defying the whip of his party may be disqualified from the membership of the House.

When does the Anti Defection law not apply:

The law allows a party to merge with or into another provided in case at least two-thirds of its legislators are in favour of the merger.

The scenario in Maharashtra

In the Maharashtra scenario, Shinde will require 37 MLAs to back him to avoid disqualification proceedings under the defection law.

Later they can ask the Maharashtra CM to prove majority on the floor of house. If the CM fails to prove the majority, he will resign to avoid defeat on the floor of the house.

The governor will call the opposition BJP to prove the majority on the floor of house.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 13:42 [IST]