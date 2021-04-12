Kerala police shares medicos dance to Boney M's Rasputin viral video with a creative twist

Watch: Giant alligator spotted walking on a golf course in US



oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kochi, Apr 12: Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney M classic ''Rasputin'', Janaki and Naveen, two medical students from Kerala's Thrissur Medical College, have shaken the social media for more reasons than one.

The 30-second-long video of their dancing in scrubs, shot by a friend, was posted in the social media and went viral on the internet, particularly after a lawyer with leanings to the right wing warned Janaki Omkumar''s parents, citing the religion of Naveen Razak.

But the dancers chose to ignore what the lawyer has been driving at and also the subsequent heated discussion online about their religion, even as scores of others have expressed solidarity with them.

Now, Kerala Police too has latched on to the dance video in an endeavour to spread awareness among the people on the need to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

It posted a video on its twitter handle of two vials of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines moving to the tunes of one of the band''s popular number.

"Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre. Crush The Curve.Back to Basics. #keralapolice #CovidVaccine (sic)," Kerala Police''s tweet read, using the contemporary way of promoting the vaccines among the public.

Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre..

Crush The Curve..

Back to Basics..#keralapolice #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/QfS8fPCoR3 — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Naveen got over 6.7 lakh likes for the video he posted on his Instagram page and Janaki posted the video on her Youtube channel. It was watched by nearly five lakh people.

"A usually dead phone of mine and a pretty not-so- frequently active social media user myself have been on the buzz for the past few days," Naveen wrote on his instagram page.

Both Naveen and Janaki sought to ignore the comments made by the lawyer about their dance.

As the social media started discussing their religion, fellow students of Janaki and Naveen posted another video with more students dancing to ''Rasputin''.

They all appeared in a video wearing their scrubs and masks.

Naveen and Janaki made an appearance in the video for a few seconds.