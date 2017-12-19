How India beat the ISI’s sex lies and videotapes trap

A new module in Dhaka set up by the ISI has become a major cause of concern for India. The module is specifically set up to honey trap Indian officials.

Only a few days back there was a scare after three junior officers were almost trapped by agents of the ISI. The officers thankfully were on alert following a specific advisory about the change in modus operandi by the ISI.

No more money will be used for traps. The ISI has gone back to the age-old style using the femme fatale as money leaves a trail, the advisory noted based on specific intelligence inputs.

The officials realised early on what they were being led into.

The new module in Dhaka which was set up by the ISI to honey trap Indian officials have been told only to use females as traps. There is a better chance of someone falling prey in this case. Even for the person laying the trap, this is a better modus operandi as he can blackmail the official with photographs or videos.

In the case of the three Indian officials, a similar modus operandi was set to be used. After they were summoned to India, top officials have been questioning them. Prima facie no wrongdoing has been found from their end.

The probe is also focusing on whether more officials were targeted. It is important for us to know this as if the trap had been successful, there is a good chance that some amount of documents would have been shared. However as of now, no such thing has been found, the officer further noted.

An officer part of the investigations said that the three are cooperating and helping us understand the case better. In fact, they read the signs early on and immediately informed their superiors about the same. Once New Delhi was notified about the same, the officials were immediately recalled.

OneIndia News