How has Modi govt made modern cruise ships sail in Indian rivers

India

Prime Minister Modi has said that over a thousand waterways are being developed in the country to make modern cruise ships sail in Indian rivers, reduce transportation cost and utilize the available waterways.

New Delhi, Jan 2: India has hundreds of rivers and many of them are perennial, which could offer round the year transportation. But thanks to the decades of neglect, nothing had been done on that front. As soon as the Modi govt came to power in 2014, it devised a plan not just to develop waterways but also ensured that large cruise ships sail through them.

In the latest in the series, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that over one thousand waterways are being developed in the country. With these around, it would be possible to make modern cruise ships sail in Indian rivers, reduce transportation cost and utilize the available waterways. Needless to say that this will also help India's cruise tourism sector go up significantly.

World's longest river cruise will sail from Kashi to Dibrugarh

India is all set to have the world's longest river cruise that will sail between Kashi and Dibrugarh. The 3,200-km long 'Ganga Vilas Cruise' will connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam. On its way, it will connect cities like Kolkata and Dhaka from 13th of this month.

There are 18 suites and associated facilities in the cruise that will reach Dibrugarh on 1st March, 2023. This is a 48-day journey covering 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. However, this is not just about sailing from one city to another on the cruise. The travellers would also experience the culture and history, spirituality, etc. during the voyage.

Ganga Vilas Cruise

This is a unique cruise experience for a lot of Indians. Rich Indians have choices in the form of Caribbean cruises and others but an average Indian cannot afford them. For all such people interested in cruising, Ganga Vilas Cruise could be the best experience. Nevertheless, the cruise offers an experiential voyage into luxury, art and much more.

An amalgamation of cultural and modern amenities with minimalistic designs, the cruise defines the boutique experiences on water to the travellers. Needless to say, they will have exclusive access to soothing interiors with dedicated colour palettes, bathroom with shower, convertible beds, French balcony, LED TV, safe, sprinklers, etc.

Apart from a few amenities to facilitate a mellifluous experience for its guests, Ganga Vilas Cruise also brings sophisticated restaurants, spa and sundeck. Last but not the least, the all fresco ambience of the upper deck features a bar for fun and fiesta. So, get ready for a unique cruising experience!