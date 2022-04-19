WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India: All you need know

How Global Centre for traditional medicine in India could be game-changer

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the first-of-its-kind WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The centre would go a long way in enhancing wellness across the globe.

This global knowledge centre for traditional medicine, supported by an investment of USD 250 million from the Government of India, aims to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology to improve the health of people and the planet.

The centre comes at a time when there is growing demand for traditional medicines amid the covid pandemic that has ravaged the world. Experts have expressed that the Global Centre for traditional medicine in India could be game-changer.

"Despite their widespread use, traditional medicine lack robust evidence, data and a standard framework preventing their integration into the mainstream healthcare delivery system," Dr Singh said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"WHOs Global Centre for traditional medicine could be a game-changer by focusing on evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity, innovation and technology to help harness the ancient wisdom and power of traditional medicine, and to advance the SDG 3 target of ensuring health and promoting wellbeing for all of all ages," she added.

The upcoming centre will focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

Considering the background that about 80% of the world is estimated to utilise traditional medicine and that 170 out of 194 member states report use of traditional medicine, it is time that Indian traditional medicine is brought to the forefront.

The market size of Ayush products and services is estimated to be $18.1 billion in India.

The fast-mutating virus and the constantly-changing prognosis of COVID-19 has kept the medical fraternity on edge since the onset of the outbreak.

To beat the disease, people are looking for an effective alternative medicine with modern medical interventions.

At this juncture, traditional medicine system such as Ayurveda and alternative medicine system Homeopathy could prove to be a game changer for the people.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:18 [IST]