How did COVID-19 cases in India touched the 70k mark

New Delhi, May 13: The coronavirus pandemic casualties rose to 2,415 on Wednesday while the total number of infections crossed the 74,000-mark to reach 74,281. India has reported 122 deaths and 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours while death toll stands at 2,415.

India as crossed Canada's tally, which has 69,156 cases of Covid-19 and becomes 12th most worst affected country by the pandemic in the world. according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) list.

The first case of the COVID-19 pandemic in India was reported on 30 January as the first case was confirmed in Kerala's Thrissur district as a student who had returned home for a vacation from Wuhan University in China.

The number of positive cases reached 1,000 on March 29. It took 16 days to reach 10,000-mark as the toll touched the mark on April 14.

The next 10,000 positive cases took eight days as April 22 was the date when India's positive cases stood at 20,000-mark.

It took six days to reach 30,000mark as April 28 was the date.

On May 3 the toll stood at 40,000mark while it took only four days to touch 50,000 mark.

The number surged to 60,000 mark in just three days on May 10 and took only two days to reach 70,000 mark on May 12.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the doubling time of COVID-19 cases has now improved to 12.2 days. Earlier the doubling time was 10.9 days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi during his fifth speech addressing to the nation on

Tuesday said the nationwide lockdown 4.0 will be a little different as it is said that the lockdown will come with a set of relaxations and rules.

The extended lockdown will be ended on May 17 and all CMs of the states are told to deliver blueprint to about concerning relaxations and restrictions of their respective states.

Meanwhile, US continues to be the worst affected country as it has more than 80,000 deaths due to coronavirus while the global death toll is close to three million.