    How Delhi police is using Harry Potter to fight fake news

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The Delhi police has posted an interesting tweet to warn people against spreading fake news around the coronavirus. You might not see us, but we are watching you, the Delhi police said in a tweet which was accompanied with the image of Harry Potter.

    The tweet was posted by the office of the DCP South Delhi. The tweet was aimed at telling those peddling fake news that the Delhi police is watching them closely. "We're vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay," the police said in a tweet.

    The police of several states have sprung into action to stop the menace of fake news. On Monday, the Union Home Ministry in its report had told the Supreme Court that the biggest hindrance in fighting COVID-19 was the fake news that was being spread. The ministry also sought a directive from the Supreme Court to all media house to print, publish or telecast news on COVID-19 after first ascertaining facts from the mechanism provided by the government.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
