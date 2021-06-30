How Covishield exclusion from EU’s ‘green pass’ will affect Indians?

What is EU Green Pass?

The EU 'Green Pass', is a Digital COVID certificate, that is mandatory to travel to European countries serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The aim of the EU Digital COVID Certificate is to facilitate safe free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic within the EU member countries and it will serve as proof that a person was vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result or recovered from the infection.

The certificate comes with a QR code and is valid across all EU countries. It includes information such as name, date of birth, date of issuance, the name of the vaccine or the details of the negative test result or recovery from Covid-19

Why is Covishield omitted?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received an authorisation request till Monday for the Covishield vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

The EMA has said that it does not investigate new drugs on its own unless it is asked by the relevant companies.

Covishield does not currently have a marketing authorisation in EU. Even though it may use an analogous production technology to Vaxzevria (the COVID-19 Astra Zeneca vaccine authorised in the EU), it said.

The only Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca for which a marketing authorisation application was submitted to and evaluated by EMA, leading to its authorisation in the EU, is Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca), it added.

How Covishield exclusion from EU will affect Indians?

The EU Green Pass is expected to make the experience of travel hassle-free for people by doing away with restrictions, it is not absolutely compulsory.

Reportedly, 30 lakh Indians visit various parts of Europe. There are apprehensions that Indians who got Covishield will be considered unvaccinated and are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under the "Green Pass" scheme as the vaccine is yet to be cleared by the EMA.

Meanwhile, growing concern over new COVID-19 ‘variants of concern' the Delta Plus has led EU member countries to curtail visa approval for international travellers from India.

What govt is doing?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took up the issue of inclusion of Covishield in the European Union (EU) COVID-19 Vaccination Passport with a top EU official and promised to follow up the matter.

"Discussed vaccine production and access. Took up 'Covishield' authorisation for travel to Europe. Will be following up," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Pune-based SII makes Covishield in India with a licence from AstraZeneca.

The SSI has urged the Indian government to take up inclusion of Covishield in the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport with the EU and other countries, saying if not done it will affect students and business travellers, and disrupt the Indian and global economy.

India's stand on Vaccine passport

India is against the implementation of "vaccine passports" for travel to foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, speaking at a health ministers' meeting of the G7 countries, said that imposing a "vaccine passport" would be "highly discriminatory and disadvantageous" as the percentage of population being vaccinated was lower in developing countries when compared to developed ones.

He also flagged "still-unaddressed issues" of equitable and affordable access to vaccines.