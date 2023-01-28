How Bharat Jodo Yatra exposed deep divide among Opposition parties

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, has failed to find a resonance as it will expose the split among Opposition parties who are desperate to unseat the BJP from power in 2024.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of 21 like-minded parties to join the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30, to fight hatred and violence and to defend the constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all.

The rally was expected to be a show of Opposition unity a year before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has failed to serve any purpose.

Janata Dal (United) has expressed his inability to attend the concluding event of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30 and asked the Congress to take appropriate steps to unite the opposition.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav is unlikely to attend for health reasons, it is not clear if his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav will make it.

While he Samajwadi Party (SP) yet again has distanced itself from the Indian National Congress' (INC) Bharat Jodo Yatra, while he other major Opposition leader from UP, BSP's Mayawati, will not travel to Srinagar.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), unlikely to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the All India Anna Dravika Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will also be absent.

No leader from the east, including northeast will attend the event, billed by the Congress as yet another 'coming-of-age' show to pitchfork Rahul Gandhi into national centrestage, a miss.

Not just Bharat jodo, the January 30 event in Srinagar will not even serve to unite the opposition parties who are united to stop the BJP juggernautfrom power in the 2024 election.

Saturday, January 28, 2023