How to apply for ICAI CPT December 2017

The online registration for ICAI CPT December 2017 has begun. Interested candidates can fill CPT exam form till 25 October 2017 (11.59 pm). Candidates can start filling their form from 10.00 am on the starting date of registration. The Common Proficiency Test (CPT) will be held on 17 December 2017 (Sunday) in two sessions (10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm). The exam will be held at 191 cities in the country along with centres at Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

Only those candidates who are open to the students registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for the Common Proficiency Course on or before 30 June 2017 and fulfill the other required eligibility conditions will be allowed to fill the CPT application form.

Along with the application form, candidates must deposit fees of Rs 1000 (Rs 1700 for Kathmandu and Rs 300 for Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai & Muscat). Those depositing fees upto 1 November 2017 shall have to pay Rs 600 as late fees.

'Common Proficiency Test is an objective type multiple choice questions based examination.

Candidates will be allowed to opt for Hindi medium Question Paper Booklet for answering the questions. Detailed information will be found given in the Information brochure released by the Institute, ' said B Muralidharan, Joint Secretary Examinations.

