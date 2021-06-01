How and when to use 2-DG anti-Covid drug? DRDO issues guidelines

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 01: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday released guidelines on how and when to use its anti-Covid medicine 2-Deoxy-d-glucose (2-DG) medicine. The DRDO said that anti-COVID drug 2DG can now be given to COVID-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors.

The government recently launched 2-DG as an anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).

The Health Ministry has said that clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. A higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients. In the COVID infected cells, it inhibits virus synthesis and energy production for the process.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said the drug has the potential to become a game-changer in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as it reduces the dependence of patients on oxygen administration and has the potential of getting absorbed differentially and in a selected manner.

The 2DG is approved for Emergency use as adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of Covid patients in the hospital settings.

2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors for moderate to severe Covid patients for maximum duration up to 10 days.

Uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome), severe hepatic and renal impairment patients have not been studied yet with 2DG, hence caution should be exercised.

2DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years.

The DRDO also said that patients and attendants are advised to request their hospital to contact Dr Reddy's lab for medicine supply.

Patients/Attendants looking to procure 2DG medicine should email their requirement to 2DG@drreddys.com. The email ID is of Dr. Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad.