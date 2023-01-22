Houses made of cow dung not affected by atomic radiation: Gujarat Court

7 held in Gujarat after BSF jawan killed for objecting against daughter's obscene video: Report

New Delhi, Jan 22: A Gujarat court has made some strange observations on cow slaughter while sentencing a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle.

"All the problems of the earth will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped," legal news website Live Law quoted the Principal District Judge of Tapi district court as saying while passing the order.

The judge added that religion is born out of a cow as religion is in the form of Vṛṣabha.

"Houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation" and use of gaumutra (cow urine) is a "cure for many incurable diseases", said Samir Vinodchandra Vyas.

The Court also said that science has proved that houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation and use of Gaumutra (cow urine) is a cure for many incurable diseases.

There is no scientific basis for the claims made by the judge.

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 21:04 [IST]