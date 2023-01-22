YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Houses made of cow dung not affected by atomic radiation: Gujarat Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The judge added that religion is born out of a cow as religion is in the form of Vṛṣabha.

    New Delhi, Jan 22: A Gujarat court has made some strange observations on cow slaughter while sentencing a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle.

    "All the problems of the earth will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped," legal news website Live Law quoted the Principal District Judge of Tapi district court as saying while passing the order.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The judge added that religion is born out of a cow as religion is in the form of Vṛṣabha.

    "Houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation" and use of gaumutra (cow urine) is a "cure for many incurable diseases", said Samir Vinodchandra Vyas.

    The Court also said that science has proved that houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation and use of Gaumutra (cow urine) is a cure for many incurable diseases.

    There is no scientific basis for the claims made by the judge.

    Comments

    More GUJARAT News  

    Read more about:

    gujarat cow

    Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 21:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X