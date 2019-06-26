  • search
    Hours after arrest of key JMB terrorist, live bombs found near Bengaluru

    Bengaluru, June 26: Hours after a key operative of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh was arrested in Karnataka, the police have recovered live bombs from Ramnagara, 50 kilometres from here.

    The police and the dog squad are at the spot and investigations are on. The NIA had got information regarding these bombs from Habibur Rehman, who was arrested from Doddaballapur near here on Tuesday.

    File photo of Bomb disposal squad with sniffer dogs
    

    The accused, Habibur Rehman was arrested from Bengaluru by the NIA.

    Rehman was charged in this case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh.

    Key accused in Burdwan blast case arrested in Bengaluru

    Rehman was a close associate of senior JMB leader Jahidul Islam alias Kausar. He was also associated with other JMB leaders like Rahamatullah and Moulana Yusuf. He was an active member of JMB, Bolpur Module in West Bengal. He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
