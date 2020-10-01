YouTube
    Hospital report doesn’t confirm rape says Hathras SP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: The medical report by Aligarh hospital of the lady who succumbed to an assault by four upper-caste men did not confirm rape, superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Vir said on Thursday.

    "The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape," he said.

    Hathras SP Vikrant Vir(ANI Image)
    Hathras SP Vikrant Vir(ANI Image)

    The SP also added that the Special Investigation Team formed by Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath has visited the village and met the victim's family on Wednesday.

    Hathras gang-rape case: NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt, state police chief

    "The three-member team inspected the crime spot. Investigation is on," the Hathras SP said.

    Hathras district magistrate P Lakshkar said that the SIT was scheduled to meet the victim's family members again on Thursday, ANI reported

    Meanwhile the administration imposed prohibitory orders in this district of Uttar Pradesh for maintaining law and order.

    "Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed in the district. It will be in force till October 31," District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said on Thursday.

    The administration has also ordered to seal the borders of Hathras district.

    Hathras gangrape: Plea in SC for CBI probe, transfer of trial to Delhi

    The decision was taken to maintain law and order in the district, which hogged limelight after a 19-year-old Dalit gang rape victim from the district died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

