Hope BJP also waits for Babri Masjid verdict: Mehbooba Mufti

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

Mumbai, Dec 15: On a day when the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the Rafale deal, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP should also wait for the top court's verdict on the Babri Masjid issue.

In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

"Like the Rafale decision was welcomed, I hope they (the BJP) will wait for the decision (of Supreme Court) on Babri Masjid as well and won't start pointing fingers at the SC. We have an institution which is highly respected," Mehbooba said.

Also Read All the more better if Imran Khan is proxy of Pakistan Army: Mehbooba Mufti

She was replying to questions at an event held by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been demanding an ordinance or a law to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have also supported RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's push for the law to enable the construction of Ram temple.

Praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's success in the three states (of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh), Mehbooba said, "He fought his first election in 1994. He has given a lot of time. He is now arriving".

When asked if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be a part of the grand alliance, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said although talks were taking place, her party was a "small player" to be considered.

PTI