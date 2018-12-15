  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hope BJP also waits for Babri Masjid verdict: Mehbooba Mufti

    By Pti
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 15: On a day when the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the Rafale deal, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP should also wait for the top court's verdict on the Babri Masjid issue.

    Mehbooba Mufti
    Mehbooba Mufti

    In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

    "Like the Rafale decision was welcomed, I hope they (the BJP) will wait for the decision (of Supreme Court) on Babri Masjid as well and won't start pointing fingers at the SC. We have an institution which is highly respected," Mehbooba said.

    Also Read All the more better if Imran Khan is proxy of Pakistan Army: Mehbooba Mufti

    She was replying to questions at an event held by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been demanding an ordinance or a law to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have also supported RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's push for the law to enable the construction of Ram temple.

    Praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's success in the three states (of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh), Mehbooba said, "He fought his first election in 1994. He has given a lot of time. He is now arriving".

    When asked if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be a part of the grand alliance, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said although talks were taking place, her party was a "small player" to be considered.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti babri masjid

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 8:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue