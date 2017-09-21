With massive search operation underway along the Indo-Nepal border to nab Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter, Nepal's top investigative agency Central Investigation Bureau's director Pushkar Karki on Thursday said that Honeypreet Insan is not in Nepal.

The police are also conducting a search operation for other Dera Sacha Sauda followers who may try and cross over to Nepal. The search is intense in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Karki said, "She (Honeypreet Insan) is not in Nepal. We don't have any further information...Some people said she was sighted in Biratnagar, some said Western part of Nepal, and some said Mugling, Kathmandu."

The alert is high on the Indo-Nepal border and the Haryana police are working with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to trace her. This action comes in the wake of her pictures being pasted at police stations on the Nepal border.

The Haryana Police on Thursday reached the native village of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim at Rajsthan's Shri Ganganagar in search of Honeypreet Insan.

She tops the most wanted 43-member list released by Haryana Police for triggering mob violence and riots in Haryana and is believed to have changed her appearance to deceive police and other agencies.

