Honeypreet, Aditya Insan top most wanted list released by Haryana police

Haryana Police on Monday released a list of 43 people wanted over the violence that broke out after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases last month.

Honeypreet Insan and Aditya Insaan top the list of most wanted. Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim and his heir apparent, and Aditya Insan, a key Dera functionary and spokesperson are absconding and have lookout notices issued against them.

"Following accused are wanted in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25. The identity of those giving information leading to the troublemakers' arrest will be kept secret," a circular released on the Haryana police website said.

While Honeypreet has been charged with conspiracy to free Ram Rahim after his conviction, Aditya is the main accused in a sedition case for allegedly inciting followers to riot after the self-styled godman's conviction.

Violence by supporters of Ram Rahim's left 38 people dead on August 25, after a court in Panchkula held the guru guilty of raping two followers inside his sprawling and shadowy base in Haryana's Sirsa. The flamboyant Dera chief is serving a 20-year jail term.

OneIndia News

Honeypreet missing, police post wanted posters on Indo-Nepal Border | Oneindia News