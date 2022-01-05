Home isolation for Covid patients cut to 7 days: Who is eligible and When to seek medical attention?

Sunday Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Know time, guidelines, rules; What is allowed & what is not allowed

New Delhi, Jan 05: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 5, 2022) issued revised guidelines for home isolation of the COVID-19 patients. Here is an explanation of what it means.



Who are the Patients eligible for home isolation?

i. The patient should be clinically assigned as mild/ asymptomatic case by the treating Medical Officer. Further a designated control room contact number at the district /sub district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted.

ii. Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts.

iii. A caregiver (ideally someone who has completed his COVID-19 vaccination schedule) should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. A communication link between the Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebrovascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

v. Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy etc.) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating Medical Officer.

vi. While a patient is allowed home isolation, all other members in the family including other contacts shall follow the home quarantine guidelines available at:

When to seek medical attention?

The Health Ministry has said that a patient should seek immediate medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop. These include:

Unresolved High-grade fever (more than 100° F for more than 3 days).

Difficulty in breathing.

Dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 ≤ 93% on room air at least 3 readings within 1 hour) or respiratory rate >24/ min.

Persistent pain/pressure in the chest.

Mental confusion or inability to arouse.

Severe fatigue and myalgia.