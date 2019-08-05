  • search
    'Historic': Internet hails the decision to abolish Article 370

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament today proposed to remove Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Security personnel stand guard during restriction
    Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers Jammu and Kashmir assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights and privileges on them. The government has proposed to remove all provisions Article 370.

    A furry of reactions surfaced on Twitter following the announcement. Here are some of them:

