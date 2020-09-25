His melodious voice, music enthralled audience for decades: PM on Balasubrahmanyam's death

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 25: Paying rich tributes to legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was a household name across the country and that his melodious voice and music enthralled audience for decades.

SPB passes away, India thanks him for the music | Oneindia News

Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died at a Chennai hospital here where he was being treated for COVID-19 since last month. He was 74.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

In his condolence message, Modi tweeted, "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."