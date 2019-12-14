  • search
    Hindu refugees of 'Bangla camp' in Karnataka celebrate amended Citizenship Act

    Raichur, Dec 14: The Hindu refugees from Bangladesh staying at 'Bangla camp' in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district of Karnataka have been celebrating with colours and crackers over the amended Citizenship act.

    Reportedly, the refugees from Bangladesh in the dry parts of Sindhanur taluk in Karnataka welcomed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which has now got the President's assent and become an Act.

    Meanwhile, the amended Citizenship act has been opposed by civil society groups across the country for being "discriminatory" especially in parts of North-east states and West Bengal.

      However, out of the around 20,000 at the Bangla camp the Bill will directly benefit about 5,000 people.

      A large number of the third-generation population resides in Karnataka's Sindhanur. These refugees hailing from Bangladesh do not have citizenship status. Thus, with the amended Citizenship Act these people will get citizenship.

