Hindu prayers in Central schools: SC to examine plea

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre on a plea that questioned the practise of making students in Kendriya Vidhyalayas recite prayers in Hindi and Sanskrit.

The petitioner contended that this practise amounted to violation of religious freedom of students of other faiths. These schools should be barred from following this practise, the petitioner also said.

This amounts to violation of Fundamental Rights under Articles 25 and 28 of the Constitution, the petitioner, Veenayak Shah contended. The petitioners whose children passed out of Kendriya Vidhyalaya school said that the morning prayers begin with recitation of prayers in Sanskrit and Hindi which are based on Hindu religion.

The above prayer is being enforced throughout the country in all Kendriya Vidhalayas. As a result, parents and children of the minority communities as well as atheist and others who do not agree with this system of prayer such as agnostics, sceptisists, rationalists and others would find the imposition of this prayer constitutionally impermissible, the petitioner also contended.

OneIndia News