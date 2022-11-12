YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Himachal will vote for...: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's appeal to people on election day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 12: As voting began for the Himachal Pradesh polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the state will vote for the return of the old pension scheme and employment.

    More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates in 68 assembly constituencies.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    ''Himachal will vote for OPS, Himachal will vote for employment and Himachal will vote for 'Har Ghar Lakshmi','' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    ''Come, vote in large numbers, and make your valuable contribution to the progress and prosperous future of Himachal,'' the former Congress chief said, appealing to the voters of the hill state.

    Gandhi is in Maharashtra undertaking the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

    Himachal assembly elections: CM Jairam Thakur and family cast their votesHimachal assembly elections: CM Jairam Thakur and family cast their votes

    Restoration of the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years are among the promises the Congress made in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh polls.

    Voting began at 8 am on a slow note in the hill state but began to pick up as the morning progressed and the winter chill eased a bit. The polling will continue till 5 pm in all 68 assembly constituencies.

    Comments

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi voting himachal pradesh assembly elections 2022 employment

    Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X