India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Himachal: Railway bridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Kangra | VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Aug 20: In a horrifying video going viral on social media, the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed amid continuous downpours and flash floods in the area on Saturday. It is a railway bridge constructed over the Chakki river.

    The incident was widely shared on various social media platforms. The video shows the moment a part of the railway bridge seen collapsing amid downpours.

    Himachal: Railway bridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Kangra | VIDEO

    Meanwhile, train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, officials said.

    4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali collapses; no casualties reported 4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali collapses; no casualties reported

    The railway bridge over the Chakki river near Kandwal in Nurpur collapsed in the morning.

    The railway authorities had declared the bridge unsafe and train service on the narrow-gauge track from Pathankot in Punjab to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, they added.

    Comments

    More COLLAPSES News  

    Read more about:

    collapses social media himachal pradesh heavy rainfall kangra viral news

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X