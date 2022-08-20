Himachal: Railway bridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Kangra | VIDEO

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, Aug 20: In a horrifying video going viral on social media, the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed amid continuous downpours and flash floods in the area on Saturday. It is a railway bridge constructed over the Chakki river.

The incident was widely shared on various social media platforms. The video shows the moment a part of the railway bridge seen collapsing amid downpours.

Meanwhile, train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar has been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed due to heavy rains on Saturday, officials said.

The railway bridge over the Chakki river near Kandwal in Nurpur collapsed in the morning.

The railway authorities had declared the bridge unsafe and train service on the narrow-gauge track from Pathankot in Punjab to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, they added.