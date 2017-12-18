Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2017: BJP bags 44 seats, to form govt

The results of the Himachal Pradesh elections 2017 will see the ouster of the Congress and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP returning to power, if exit poll predictions come true.

The fate of 337 candidates including Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his predecessor Prem Kumar Dhumal will be known today as counting of votes will take place in Himachal Pradesh where traditional rivals BJP and Congress have contested all 68 seats.

9.15 pm: Results declared for all the 68 seats - BJP wins 44 seats, Congress wins 21 seats.

5:48 pm: BJP set to form government as counting of votes gives party 48.6% vote percentage so far. Congress comes in second with 41.9%.

5:15 pm: Congress' Rajinder Rana defeats BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal in Sujanpur. "It's a symbol of people's confidence in Congress. Thankful that they made me victorious. We have never stepped back from serving people in Sujanpur and we will always serve them," says Rana.

4:56 pm: Vikramaditya Singh, son of chief minister Virbhadra Singh, is set to win Shimla rural. "I'll always stand with government, whichever party it might be of, and serve people. As a son I am sad we couldn't make it possible for him (Virbhadra Singh) to become the CM a seventh time. We'll analyse our drawbacks in meeting," ANI quoted him as saying.

4:55 pm: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan says party is sad about Prem Kumar Dhumal's loss but are "happy that people of Himachal Pradesh voted for BJP".

03: 29 pm: Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh wins from Arki constituency. He beats BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal.

1:10 pm: Narinder Bragta, of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the likely winner in Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency, where the brutal rape and murder of a Class 10 girl ignited protests over law and order issue against the Virbhadra Singh government.

1:05 pm: BJP candidate from Shimla, Suresh Bhardwaj, celebrates his victory with supporters in Himachal Pradesh.

1:00 pm: "It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development," says Union minister Smriti Irani when asked about Congress giving a tough fight in 2017 assembly elections. "Jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker's hard work and the people who trusted development."

12:48 pm: BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal is now trailing by nearly 2,800 votes in Sujanpur.

11:26 am: Congress wins Kasumpti eat in Himachal Pradesh with its candidate Anirudh Singh defeating BJP's Vijay Jyoti by a margin of 9,397 votes. The current trends show BJP getting 42 seats in the state, with Congress getting 21.

11:26 am: "The people trust BJP. I want to wait for the final results but this is our victory. Narendra Modi became Prime Minister because of the people's blessings. People who think otherwise need to rethink. Rahul Gandhi did put up a good fight but the people of Gujarat and Himachal have voted for development," says Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

11:25 am: Bikram Singh Jaryal, of the Bhartiya Janata Party, is leading by a significant margin of 30% over Congress' Kuldeep Singh Pathania in Bhattiyat.

11:25 am: PM Narendra Modi shows victory sign while arriving in parliament. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The results are in accordance with our expectations. It is a clear majority for our government. The victory should be attributed to PM Narendra Modi's charisma."

11:24 am: Updates figures show BJP leads in 41 seats, Congress bags 22

11:00 am: Independent Hoshiyar Singh wins, defeats BJP heavyweight Ravinder Ravi and Congress MP Viplove Thakur.

10:41 am: "BJP is leading in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Will form government with a clear majority," says Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

10:20 am: Stock markets stabilise after a crash earlier as trends showed the BJP having an upper hand in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

10:18 am: A look at the approximate party-wise vote share in Himachal Pradesh

10:21 am: BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal is trailing by 1709 votes from Sujanpur.

10:00 am: As trends emerge for all seats, BJP extends its lead in 41 seats and Congress plays catch-up at 25.

09:55 am: EC Offical trends shows BJP leading on 38, Congress ahead on 22, Others- 5.

09:53 am: Virbhadra Singh leading by 1162 votes in Arki

09:40 am: BJP's chief minister candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal is trailing by 540 votes from Sujanpur.

09:38 am: Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya leading by 1316 votes in Shimla Rural

09:23 am: Amid close battle between Congress and BJP is Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Sensex falls by 600.51 points, currently at 32,862.46.

Nifty at 10,134.35

09:20 am: Sudhir Sharma of Congress is trailing in Dharamshala

09:18 am: BJP is currently leading in 28 seats and Congress in 19 seats

09:16 am: Inder Singh from the BJP party is also leading in Balh.

09:08 am: Chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son and state youth Congress president, Viramaditya Singh, leads from Shimla (rural) in the first round of counting.

09:03 am: Uttar Pradesh: Supporters perform 'Havan' in Varanasi as counting of votes continues for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections

09:00 am: As more seats are counted, BJP marches ahead in 14 seats and Congress trails at 6, according to early trends.

08:54 am: EC Official Trends shows BJP leading to 11 seats, Congress leading on 4, Others 1

08:52 am: In Una, BJP state president Satpal Singh Satti ahead of rival Congress candidate

08:51 am: BJP ahead in 11 seats while Congress trails at 8. Other parties make their presence known in 2 constituencies.

08:47 am: Two more seats go to other parties as early trends show from 11 constituencies where counting is underway.

08:42 am: EVMs have been opened at a counting centre in Kasumpati, Shimla, as counting of votes continues.

08:40 am: Early trends show BJP leading in 6 seats as Congress trails

08:33 am: BJP leads in five seats

08:21 am: BJP takes 3-2 lead

08:13 am: Postal ballots de-sealed by officials at a counting centre in Shimla's Sanjauli, as counting of votes begins.

08:00 am: Counting of votes begins across 42 counting centres

07:55 am: Supporters perform 'Hawan' outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi ahead of counting of votes

07: 25 am: Visuals from counting centres set up in Shimla & Hamirpur

Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation.

Key Highlights:

2,820 counting staff has been deployed which includes counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro observers.

Three-tier security arrangements have been made at all counting centres.

Mesh barricading has been done at counting centres and there was a separate entry passage for counting staff and counting agents.

Videography and CCTV coverage will be done in all counting centres.

The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 centres turnout and pollsters have predicted a BJP victory.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for counting which would start simultaneously in all 68 constituencies at 42 counting centres.



The BSP contested 42 seats followed by the CPI(M) 14, the Swabhiman party and the Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.

Out of 67 sitting MLAs, 60 MLAS, nine cabinet ministers, HPCC president Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti, Deputy Speaker, Jagat Singh Negi and eight Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) contested the poll along with a dozen former ministers.

Himachal has a tradition of change in government after every election and going by the trend, this time it is the turn of the BJP which is upbeat after exit poll results. There are 25 Congress, 28 BJP and four independent MLAs in the outgoing house while one seat was lying vacant after the death of former minister Karan Singh from Banjar.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member Viplov Thakur(Congress), former Lok Sabha members, Chander Kumar(Congress and Dr. Rajan Shushant (Independent) and former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar(BJP) are also among key contestants.

47 per cent crorepatis in Himachal Assembly elections 2017

Will BJP prove Exit Polls right?

The exit polls have predicted a decisive victory for the Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP). A win tomorrow will further the trend in the state for a change of guard every five years. So far no political party has managed two wins on the trot.

The exit polls for Himachal Pradesh predicted the BJP's return to power with a comfortable majority in the 68-member Assembly.

Today's Chanakya gave the BJP 55 seats and to the ruling Congress 13 seats, with the remaining to 'others'. It also predicted a margin of plus/minus 7 seats. The VMR exit poll predicted a tally of 51 seats for the BJP. It gave 16 seats to the Congress and one to other.

On the other hand, the CSDS exit poll predicted 38 seats for the BJP and 29 for the Congress in Himachal, with one to 'others'.

What happened over the past years:

While the BJP is confident of winning the polls with a comfortable majority, the Congress has rejected the exit-polls and claimed that it was all set to repeat. The BJP ousted the Congress in 1990 and the Congress avenged defeat in 1993. The BJP formed the government with the help of Himachal Vikas Congress in 1998 and the Congress was back in power in 2003. The BJP made a comeback in 2007.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election in 2007 and 2012 Party Wise (68 Seats) Party Name 2007 2012 Indian National Congress (INC) 23 36 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) 41 26 Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) 1 - Himachal Lokhit Party (HLP) - 1 Independent (IND) 3 5

