Himachal Pradesh: 58% of Cong candidates have criminal cases filed against them

In 2017, 32 per cent of MLAs in Himachal Pradesh polls had declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

New Delhi, Dec 09: Among the newly-elected legislatures in Himachal Pradesh, 58 per cent of winning candidates from the Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, according to the data released by the Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

"23 (58%) out of 40 winning candidates from INC and 5(20%) out of 25 winning candidates from BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits", the ADR said in the latest report.

Out of the 68 winning candidates analysed in 2022, 28 (41%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2017, 22(32%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves. "12 (18%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 68 MLAs analysed during Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, 8 (12%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the statement from the ADR read.

It has to be noted that one candidate has a murder case filed against him.

Crorepatis in the Assembly

Of 68 newly-elected MLAs, 63 (93%) are crorepatis. In 2017, 52 (76%) were crorepatis. The Congress has highest number of wealthy candidates as 38 (95%) out of 40 winners are crorepatis. Also, 22 (88%) out of 25 from BJP and 3 (100%) Independent winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. "The average of assets per winning candidates in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 is Rs 13.26 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 was Rs 8.88 crore.

The average assets per winning candidate for 40 INC winning candidates is Rs 14.25 crore, 25 BJP winning candidates is Rs 12.42 crore and 3 Independent winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 7.09 crore.

Key Points:

Education Details of winning candidates: 16 (24%) winning candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 10th pass and 12th pass, while 52 (76%) winning candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate and above.

Age details of winning candidates: 29 (43 per cent) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 38 (56 per cent) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years and 1 winner candidate has declared his age 82 years.

Gender details of winning candidates: Out of 68 winning candidates analysed, Only 1 winner candidate is a woman. In 2017, out of 68 MLAs, 4 (6 per cent) MLAs were women.

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections of 2022 is 33.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2017 was Rs 12.76 crore.

Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2022 is Rs 16.62 crore.

Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2017 to 2022: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 3.86 crores i.e. by 30 per cent.

Story first published: Friday, December 9, 2022, 18:06 [IST]