    Himachal Pradesh: 15-year boy killed in Chamba cloudburst, several houses vacated | VIDEO

    Shimla, Aug 08: Cloudbursts struck at least two villages in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, killing a 15-year-old boy and prompting evacuation of some houses, officials said Monday.

    The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said Bhadoga and Kandhwara villages were hit by sudden heavy rains in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

    Himachal Pradesh: 15-year boy killed in Chamba cloudburst, several houses vacated | VIDEO

    At Bhadoga, Vijay Kumar (15) died and two other people sustained injuries, the state disaster management department said.

    At Kandhwara, a PWD bridge over Shalei Kandhwara nullah and agricultural land were damaged, they said.

    Meanwhile, five houses in the adjacent Gulel village were evacuated due to the overflow of water and people were shifted to safer places, the department said.

    Shortly after the cloudburst, a landslide was reported on National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. NH-5 was then blocked and machines were deployed to clear the debris.

    Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement. Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.

    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 14:55 [IST]
    X