Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Amarnath Cave; No casualty reported

Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah speaks to Lieutenant Governor to take stock of situation

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Nainital; several people feared trapped under debris

Flash Floods in Amarnath may not be a cloudburst: IMD

Himachal Pradesh: 15-year boy killed in Chamba cloudburst, several houses vacated | VIDEO

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, Aug 08: Cloudbursts struck at least two villages in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, killing a 15-year-old boy and prompting evacuation of some houses, officials said Monday.

The Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said Bhadoga and Kandhwara villages were hit by sudden heavy rains in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

At Bhadoga, Vijay Kumar (15) died and two other people sustained injuries, the state disaster management department said.

#WATCH | Cloud burst in Khandwa in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh, several roads, bridges closed pic.twitter.com/jkHkSA9cgH — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

At Kandhwara, a PWD bridge over Shalei Kandhwara nullah and agricultural land were damaged, they said.

Heavy rain continues to lash many parts of Maharashtra

Meanwhile, five houses in the adjacent Gulel village were evacuated due to the overflow of water and people were shifted to safer places, the department said.

Shortly after the cloudburst, a landslide was reported on National Highway-5 in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. NH-5 was then blocked and machines were deployed to clear the debris.

#WATCH | National Highway 05 blocked after sudden landslides happened near Bhawanagar in Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh. Machines deployed to clear the debris pic.twitter.com/LgNdSEYudL — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the landslide happened near Bhaba Nagar due to which the Ferozepur-Shipki La national highway number 5 has been closed for all types of vehicular movement. Bhaba Nagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bimla Sharma said machinery has been deployed to clear the road so that traffic can be restored.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 14:55 [IST]