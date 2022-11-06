Himachal polls: Nadda holds roadshow in Shimla, urges people to vote for BJP

India's first voter dies after casting his 34th vote in Himachal polls

Shimla, Nov 06: BJP president J P Nadda Sunday held a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate in Shimla and urged people to re-elect his party in Himachal Pradesh.

The roadshow was part of the BJP's state-wide 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' to connect with the people of the state.

"People are excited and are blessing our campaign. People have given much love to PM Modi and have made up their minds to bless BJP in the upcoming election on Nov 12," said Nadda.

"Congress party doesn't believe in its own manifesto and there's no vision, weightage, and direction in it. Our manifesto is done with due diligence and is taken seriously by people." He added.

Nadda started his roadshow from the Central Telegraph office and had "jalebis" at a famous sweet shop and met several people on the way.

BJP candidate from Shimla Urban Sanjay Sood accompanied him during the Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

Sood (57) and his family ran a tea stall at the old Shimla bus stand but is now a 'crorepati'. He started his career as an ABVP activist and went on to join the BJP's media department.

Sood has replaced Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj in the seat who has been shifted to the Kasumpti assembly constituency.

The BJP is in power in the hill state and is pulling out all the stops to remain in the saddle by breaking the precedent of the incumbent being voted out.

The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to re-elect the BJP in the state.

Himachal will go to polls on November 12. The results will be out on Dec 8.

