Himachal assembly polls: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia, Rahul among list of Congress' star campaigners

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The Congress on Saturday released its list of campaigners for upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

    Congress' star campaigners

    Party's outgoing president Sonia Gandhi, party pres-elect Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Anand Sharma among others as its star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

    Voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled for November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

    The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

    Earlier in the day, the grand old party released its third list of four candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

    With this, the Congress has announced all but one candidates for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 22:51 [IST]
    X