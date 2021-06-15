YouTube
    Hilarious reaction by mother to daughter buying Gucci belt worth Rs 35k

    New Delhi, June 15: What is so special about it asks a mother when her daughter gets home a Gucci belt worth Rs 35,000. The video is hilarious as the mother while looking at the belt says that it looks similar to a school belt which can be purchased at Rs 150.

    Hilarious reaction by mother to daughter buying Gucci belt worth Rs 35k

    The video was shared on Instagram from the account of yourregularmom, which is run by Anita and Chabi Gupta from Ranchi. The video has got over 1.7 million views since being shared two days back.

    While scolding her daughter, the mother says that she is too liberal with her expenses and buy unwanted things mostly. "Epic...Only moms can bring down a global luxury fashion brand like this," said Saket Sourav, a user.

    As the mater is being discussed, the other family members pass by and also laugh. The mother however realises that no amount of preaching will stop the daughter from shopping.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 13:35 [IST]
