    Hijab row: Schools for classes 11, 12, colleges to re-open after reviewing the situation, says Karnataka CM

    Bengaluru, Feb 13: A day ahead of high schools across the state up to class 10 that were shut in the wake of the Hijab row, reopening, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday expressed confidence that peace and normalcy will prevail.

    Basavaraj Bommai

    Speaking to reporters, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Hubli said,''Schools up to 10th standard will re-open from tomorrow. I've instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation.''

    The government on Friday had said that holiday announced to universities belonging to the department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the Hijab row, has been extended till February 16.

    Regarding reports about involvement of certain organisations and foreign hands behind the hijab row, the Chief Minister in response to a question earlier said, "such reports in the media and social media are being taken note by our investigating officials, who are also gathering information on their end."

    "What is before me, and my first duty is that schools and colleges should return to normal functioning, and students should study in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere and prepare for exams that is likely by March-April," he said.

    As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from February 9.

    Following the court order, the government on February 10 had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

    The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

    In the wake of reopening of schools, the government had last week issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and that the High Court order is not violated.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 15:08 [IST]
