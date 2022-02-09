Hijab row: Bikini, ghoonghat or jeans- It is woman's right to wear what she wants,' says Priyanka Gandhi

Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying: Malala Yousafzai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 09: Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that whether it is a bikini, a 'ghoonghat', a pair of jeans or a 'hijab', it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon."

Incidents of stone pelting and use of force by police were reported on Tuesday as the hijab row in Karnataka escalated and protests by students spread to more colleges prompting the state government to declare a three-day holiday for all educational institutions.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 11:18 [IST]