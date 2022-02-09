YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hijab row: Bikini, ghoonghat or jeans- It is woman's right to wear what she wants,' says Priyanka Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 09: Amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that whether it is a bikini, a 'ghoonghat', a pair of jeans or a 'hijab', it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear.

    Hijab row: Bikini, ghoonghat or jeans- It is womans right to wear what she wants, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon."

    Incidents of stone pelting and use of force by police were reported on Tuesday as the hijab row in Karnataka escalated and protests by students spread to more colleges prompting the state government to declare a three-day holiday for all educational institutions.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Know all about
    Priyanka Gandhi

    More HIJAB News  

    Read more about:

    hijab priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X