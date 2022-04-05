Hijab, Halal, now Azaan row surfaces in Karnataka

No use of loudspeakers in UP without permission

Bengaluru, Apr 05: After the row over hijab, halal meat, Hindutva organisations have launched a campaign against azaan, the call for prayer, from mosques. Some right wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday the Azaan issue would be addressed by taking everyone into confidence and not by force.

Responding to questions from reporters, Bommai said there is a High Court order regarding Azaan (the call for prayer) and there is another order asking as to why the first one has not been implemented. The High Court order even specifies the sound decibel level, and installation of decibel meters at district level. The High Court order is being implemented in stages, he said.

"It is a job which needs to be done by taking everyone into confidence, it is not a job to be done by force in any way", the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa has expressed dissatisfaction pointing out that the prayers through loudspeakers in mosques are disturbing to the elderly, students, and patients.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques have to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints about a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The controversy over the Azaan flared in Maharashtra after Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 18:20 [IST]