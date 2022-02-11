Hijab controversy: Protesting girls' info shared, parents lodge complaint

Mangaluru, Feb 11: The parents of six Muslim girl students, who have been protesting against the college for banning hijab in the college premises in Udupi, have filed a complaint with the police alleging that the personal details of their children have been shared by some people on social media.

The parents filed a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, seeking action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain.

The parents have expressed fear that miscreants might use the details to threaten the girls. Vishnuvardhan said the girls' parents have submitted a written complaint to him.

Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, he said.

The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the State, and the protests took a violent turn at some place earlier this week, prompting the government on Tuesday to declare three days holiday for the institutions.

On Thursday, the three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, adjourned the hearing for Monday on petitions challenging the State Govt rule on dress code in schools.

Meanwhile, challenging the Karnataka High Court's interim order, one of the petitioners moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking interim relief on the order seeking a stay order on the HC's interim verdict.

