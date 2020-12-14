‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air’: CDS Bipin Rawat amid Ladakh standoff

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 14: Amid standoff with China, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that Indian armed forces will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the nation be it at land, air or the ocean.

"We are in a standoff situation in Ladakh and based on that there is some development activity which has been ongoing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China. Every nation will continue to prepare for ensuring its security based on their strategic interest," Rawat said.

Rawat also confirmed that "high levels of preparation" are underway on land, sea and air as "China attempts to change the status quo on Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the northern border."

The Chief of Defence Staff said, "Time has come now to look at the future of warfighting imbibing technology into our systems. We have got adequate forces to counter any threat or challenges that we may face on northern borders."

The statement comes amid respots said India authorised the defence forces to enhance their stocking of weapons and ammunition for a 15-day intense war as the country is in the middle of conflict with China over border row in eastern Ladakh.

According to ANI, the authorisation to increase the weapon and ammunition reserves to minimum 15-I levels from the earlier existing 10-day stocking is to prepare the defence forces for a two-front war with both China and Pakistan.